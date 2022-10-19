'That could've been me' | Atlantic Station says it is adding security to the area after recent shootings sent innocent bystanders to the hospital

In the past ten days, APD says two innocent bystanders were caught in the middle of gunfire at Atlantic Station, sending them to the hospital.

ATLANTA — Security at Atlantic Station is beefing up following two shootings within two weeks of each other, where two bystanders were sent to the hospital.

The most recent shooting happened early on Wednesday at 17th Street. Atlanta Police are still searching for a car involved in a "gun battle," where a woman driver was caught in the middle of gunfire.

And ten days ago, another shooting happened in Atlantic Station near 261 19th Street Northwest where a woman was shot in the leg. Both women had to seek medical care at hospitals.

Another woman who lives in the area asked not to be named and said she was worried.

“She was just minding her business, trying to cross the Street and got caught in the crossfire. That could’ve been me," she said and later mentioned that she found a bullet casing on the patio of her first-floor apartment.

"Scared, I’m actually scared," she said. "After I started hearing gunshots, I was like, 'Ok, I might have to stop coming out after a certain time.'"

There have been 15 aggravated assaults and one homicide in Atlantic Station so far in 2022. Last year there were the same amount of aggravated assaults but no homicides.

Below | Aggravated assaults and homicides at Atlantic Station so far; Oct. 19

In a statement, Atlantic Station tells 11Alive:

The safety and well-being of our community continue to be our top priority. We have been working with the APD on a number of measures, which were put in place prior to the incident overnight.