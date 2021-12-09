Woman killed, two men injured after shootout at gas station in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood

Police said two groups began firing at each other around 2 a.m.

ATLANTA — One woman was killed and two men were injured in an apparent shootout at a gas station in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Police said it happened at the Chevron at the corner of University Ave. and Metropolitan Pkwy. around 2 a.m.

The victim was described as a Black woman, 40-45 years old. Police did not provide information on the two men who were hospitalized but said their injuries were not life-threatening.

They said they were still working to determine the exact circumstances of what led up to the shootout, including "who the primary aggressor is." Police are reviewing video and interviewing witnesses, they said.

It's not clear if all three victims were part of the same group.