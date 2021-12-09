Woman killed, two men injured after shootout at gas station in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood

ATLANTA — One woman was killed and two men were injured in an apparent shootout at a gas station in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Atlanta Police said it happened at the Chevron at the corner of University Ave. and Metropolitan Pkwy. around 2 a.m.
The victim was described as a Black woman, 40-45 years old. Police did not provide information on the two men who were hospitalized but said their injuries were not life-threatening.
They said they were still working to determine the exact circumstances of what led up to the shootout, including "who the primary aggressor is." Police are reviewing video and interviewing witnesses, they said.
It's not clear if all three victims were part of the same group.
"What we're getting is two groups of people engaged in a shootout, everybody is identified, all parties in the groups, we're just trying to determine the contributing factor," said Atlanta homicide commander Lt. Daniel Jenson.