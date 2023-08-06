Suspects break door of gas station food mart with sledgehammer, steal ATM: Atlanta Police

Atlanta Police are searching for multiple men.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for suspects who allegedly destroyed a gas station food mart door with a sledgehammer before walking inside and stealing the ATM.

It all happened early Sunday morning just before 6:15 a.m. at the Citgo gas station's food mart located at 1885 Jonesboro Rd. in south Atlanta, according to police. The owner of the food mart got the scene and confirmed his ATM had been robbed.

APD said that based on surveillance video, a white sedan backed into the food mart's parking lot when several men got out of the car and broke the front door in with a sledgehammer. They then removed the ATM and stole it before driving away from the scene, police said.