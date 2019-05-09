KENNESAW, Ga. — An employee who was supposed to be replenishing ATMs with cash was instead stealing from them, according to a warrant out of Cobb County.

Authorities arrested Reginald Rashun Bryant on Aug. 21 and charged him with felony theft by taking.

According to a criminal warrant, Bryant stole the cash while employed for GardaWorld, a private security firm that transports cash. The thefts reportedly happened over the summer between June 4 and Aug. 20. In all, the warrant said Bryant stole $219,619 over the span of 28 separate transactions.

Bryant reportedly admitted to the GardaWorld security director that he would take money from the new tills while he was supposed to be replacing the cash. Bryant allegedly hid the money in his shorts and inside his pants, in order to hide the cash when he was searched at the end of his shift.

The warrant said Bryant wrote a statement of remorse and ended up returning about $130,000 of the money he was accused of taking.

Despite that, a Cobb judge set Bryant's bond at $89,000.

11Alive has reached out to GardaWorld for a comment but has not yet received one.

