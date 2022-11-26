No charges after homeowner shoots at group of attempted home invaders; 18-year-old dies

At this time, police said the shooting 'appears justified' and no charges are expected to be filed against the the person who fired the shot.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police now believe four people were involved in a shooting in east Atlanta's Gresham Park neighborhood and that it started as an attempted home invasion. One person has since died in connection to the shooting, according to police.

DeKalb County police said officers responded around 5 p.m. Thursday evening -- Thanksgiving day -- to the 2700 block of Gresham Road after getting reports of a person shot.

When officers got there, police found three people ages 23, 18 and 15 with apparent gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a hospital in serious to critical condition, but the 18-year-old died from his injuries.

A fourth person, a 30-year-old man, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot would. He was also linked to the incident, police said.

"Several other parties" who were also allegedly involved were detained at the scene with the help of SWAT officers, who police said were already in the area.

Detectives at the scene and hospital began questioning those involved, which authorities said revealed that the four men were were attempting to break into a home. While they were trying to get inside, police said that the group exchanged shots with someone who lived there.

The three surviving subjects are expected to be charged with felony murder because of the death of their alleged accomplice. The two adults will also be charged with home invasion.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.