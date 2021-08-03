Attempted robbery, shooting at Colony Square Chick-fil-A under investigation, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating Monday after an attempted robbery and shooting at Colony Square in Midtown.

At this time, details are limited, but it appears to have happened at the Chick-fil-A restaurant, near the intersection of Peachtree Street at 14th. According to an 11Alive photographer who was on scene, there was a heavy police presence at the restaurant and several Chick-fil-A employees outside of the restaurant.

According to police, officers responded to the business just after 3 p.m.

When they got there, police said witnesses told the officers a man walked into the restaurant and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier, according to witnesses, ran off into the back of the store. After that, they said the man fired three shots before running out of the store.

No one was hit by the gunfire, according to police. The search for the man is still ongoing.