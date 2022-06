Police said they already have a person of interest.

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital, according to Atlanta Police, after someone shot him during an attempted robbery.

Officers said it happened on Tanner Street near Edgewood Avenue.

Investigators add that two men were walking to their car when someone tried to rob them.

They also noted that the second of those two man helped assist the other after he was shot by taking him to a fire station, where he was then taken to Grady.