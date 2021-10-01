Man shot, carjacked leaving nightclub in downtown Atlanta

The 19-year-old victim told police he had gone to a nightclub at 250 Auburn Avenue and was returning to his car parked near 60 Bell Street when he was robbed.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man was shot in the leg after three suspects who robbed him of his car, wallet, keys and jewelry fired "several" shots in the act.

Officers responded at around 4:50 a.m. to reports of the shooting.

The 19-year-old victim, who 11Alive is not identifying, told police he had gone to a nightclub at 250 Auburn Avenue and was returning to his car parked near 60 Bell Street when he was robbed.

The suspects drove off in the victim’s vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known, but he is believed to be stable.

Police continue to investigate.