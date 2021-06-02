Woman fatally shot on Auburn Avenue in downtown Atlanta, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened at 171 Auburn Avenue NE at the Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments. According to the apartment community website, it is a complex geared toward Georgia State University college students.

Police said in a statement that the woman was transported to the hospital, but "appears she has died as a result of her wounds."

Any information on a motive or a suspect has yet to be released by police.