Man shot in face on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta

Witnesses said the victim and shooter were arguing inside a store before the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Auburn Avenue that sent a man to the hospital with serious injures.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 2:45 a.m. in the area of 200 Auburn Avene and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim told police he was at a store at the address when a man walked up and shot him. Witnesses told officers that the victim and the shooter were arguing inside the store when the shots were fired.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition police said.