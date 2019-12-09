ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators continue to seek assistance from the public in identifying the second accused shooter involved in the exchange of gunfire near the Atlanta University Center library last month that left four students hurt.

The shooting happened during a late-night block party on Aug. 20, the night before the first day of classes.

The Crime Stoppers reward for tips was previously increased from the standard $2,000 to $6,000 following contributions from City of Atlanta council members Cleta Winslow and Amir Farokhi. Police announced Thursday that the Atlanta University Center Consortium has contributed an additional $4,000, bringing the total reward to $10,000.

Authorities say Isaiah Williams, 22, turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 4 in connection to the shooting. They are still looking for a second person.

Police have identified the victims in the shooting as Erin Ennis, 18, of Powder Springs, Maia Williams-McLaren, 18, of Boston, Elyse Spencer, 18, of Rochester, NY and Kia Thomas, 19.

While police have made one arrest so far, they said the investigation is ongoing. Police remain focused on finding the second individual they believe exchanged gunfire with Williams during this incident.

In a statement, Clark Atlanta University told 11Alive they appreciated the Atlanta Police Department's hard work during the investigation and their presence around campus.

“I would like to commend the Atlanta Police Department, the lead agency on this incident, and all public safety officials serving the AUC for their diligent work to identify and apprehend the suspect,” said CAU President Dr. George T. French Jr. “The AUC community is thankful that the suspect will be brought to justice.”

