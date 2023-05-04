Suspect accused of killing, encasing man in concrete believed the victim was an informant

The victim was placed in a crawl space accessed from a master bedroom and then covered in concrete.

AURORA, Colo. — The man accused of killing another man and encasing his body in concrete in a crawl space under an Aurora condo stole catalytic converters with the victim and believed the victim was a police informant, according to an arrest affidavit from the Aurora Police Department.

The remains were discovered Tuesday under a condo in the 14600 block of East Second Avenue after the mother of the victim called Aurora Police when she got a direct message through a Facebook page she set up to raise awareness about her son's disappearance.

The message on April 1 said, "He's buried under Casie Bock's apartment. In the crawlspace. Under cement. She and Leroy did it. I'm sorry."

Casie Bock, 29, was arrested Tuesday on an accessory charge. Haskel Crawford, who is her ex, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder. He's currently in custody in Jefferson County for an unrelated crime.

The user who messaged the victim's mother went on to tell her that Bock had gotten high one night and told her about the crime and where the body was located. The woman said at first she was "skeptical" that the story was true but said later she got death threats and had her car vandalized. At that point, she started to believe what Bock said might be true, she said.

On April 3, an anonymous tip was submitted through Crime Stoppers. Due to similarities in the information, police believe it was the same woman who sent the Facebook messages.

The woman said Bock told her about the killing two to three weeks ago. She said Bock told her that the victim and Crawford had been "good friends" until the two of them either almost got caught or got caught stealing catalytic converters. Bock told the woman that led Crawford to believe the victim was a police informant, according to the affidavit.

The tipster said she didn't initially believe the claims because she was not familiar with Crawford or the victim and thought it was just Bock saying stuff while under the influence, the affidavit says.

Later though, one of Bock's children mentioned the victim by name and said they missed him and that he wasn't around anymore. Those comments prompted the tipster to do some research, which resulted in her finding the Facebook page dedicated to the victim, where she reached out, the affidavit says.

On April 4, investigators spoke with the maintenance supervisor of the Red Sky Condos where Bock lived. The supervisor confirmed there was a crawl space that ran under the building that had an exterior access point but could also be accessed from the master bedroom closet of each first-floor unit.

After getting a search warrant, investigators entered Bock's apartment and located the entryway to the crawl space, which was covered by two pieces of plywood that were screwed, bolted and taped shut, the affidavit says.

They entered the crawl space and found a mound of concrete with "no obvious" reason for it to be there, the affidavit says. A crime scene investigator also observed what appeared to be human remains through cracks in the concrete.

Bock initially denied having any knowledge about what happened but later told investigators that she came home from work and saw the victim on the ground and believed he was "deceased." She said there was a plastic bag over the victim's head, according to the affidavit.

She said that Crawford "forced her" to move the body to the crawl space, the affidavit says. Bock said she tried to leave but that Crawford grabbed her arm and threatened her if she did not assist, the affidavit says.

Bock said the next day, they covered the body in concrete, according to the affidavit.

She could not recall when this happened but believed it was sometime between May when Crawford was arrested in Castle Rock and September when he was arrested in Jefferson County.

As of Thursday morning, Crawford remained in the Jefferson County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.