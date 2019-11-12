AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police officer caught behind the wheel of an unmarked patrol car drunk and unresponsive while on duty is still on the job, according to a report from the department.

The report from the Aurora Police Department (APD) says two people called 911 after finding Officer Nate Meier, 48, unconscious and unresponsive in the driver's seat of his unmarked APD vehicle in the middle of Mississippi Avenue near Buckley Air Force Base.

The engine was running, the car was in gear and Meier's foot was on the brake, documents show. First responders were unable to wake him and were forced to break out a window to get him out of the vehicle, the report says.

According to the report, APD officers reported smelling "the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage."

Meier later admitted during his shift he had gone home and drunk "vodka from a bottle." The report says Meier admitted to being "impaired' by the alcohol and unaware of what happened next until he woke up in the hospital.

While internal affairs concluded Meier violated four police policies including neglect of duty and alcohol impairment, he was never charged with a DUI or any other crimes. It's unclear what discipline Meier was given, if any.

Meier has worked for the Greeley Police Department and the University of Northern Colorado's police department. Meier's 2001 application to APD revealed a bit of a spotty employment past. Meier admitted to being terminated by a previous employer, receiving a formal reprimand by a previous employer, being investigated for improper conduct or illegal activities, being convicted of a misdemeanor and previously engaging in "undetected theft of goods or property."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS