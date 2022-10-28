Jury convicts woman of killing man inside Decatur hotel room last year

She was sentenced to life in prison immediately after.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found her guilty of storming into a hotel room, shooting and killing a man in a hotel room in 2021.

The jury delivered its verdict Wednesday, finding 37-year-old Aushun Price guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors brought the charges against Price after the death of Frank Hosey. He was 40 years old.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office, Price took a rideshare to the Econo Lodge Hotel along Glenwood Road in Decatur on June 19, 2021. She visited Hosey's room, where he and some friends were hanging out and watching a game, prosecutors said.

"Defendant Price visited the room, and the occupant asked her to leave when her behavior became increasingly erratic," the DA's office said in a news release.

About 20 minutes after leaving, Price knocked on the door. Someone else hanging out in the hotel room opened the door and saw Price shoot Hosey who was sitting in a chair, according to investigators. He died two days later after getting shot in the torso.

Prosecutors said key evidence was surveillance video that showed Price entering the room and later leaving aggravated. Footage also caught her returning to the room and then leaving with a gun in her right hand, according to the DA's office.

Price was arrested a month after Hosey's death at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Investigators said the woman who opened the door to let Price into the room the second time was able to pick her out in a lineup.