Man dead, child injured after Austell Road shooting, crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating after they say a deadly shooting led to a crash at a gas station on Saturday - with a child in the back seat.

Sgt. Wayne Delk said that police responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. where an adult male driver was struck by gunfire. Delk said the driver then crashed his car at the RaceTrac gas station located at the intersection of Austell Road and Elmwood Drive.

Police said the man has since died from his injuries. The child in the backseat of the car also received minor injuries in the crash but was not struck by any bullets.

Delk couldn't say at the time whether police believe the shooting was targeted or random or if investigators have a suspect in mind for the crime at this early point in the investigation. The victim's name also hasn't been released.