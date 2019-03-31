MIAMI — Update on April 3: Miami Gardens police arrested the father suspected of killing his wife and daughter on Tuesday night.

Noel Chambers, 57, is accused of killing his wife and 10-year-old daughter. Chambers is also accused of injuring his 29-year-old daughter.

Chambers is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Miami Gardens Police Department Noel A. Chambers, who was wanted for a double homicide, has been taken into custody by the @MGPDFL tonight. Chambers is accused of killing his wife and 10 year old daughter, and seriously injuring...

Original Story on March 31: Authorities are searching for a Florida dad they say killed his wife and young daughter and injured a second daughter.

Miami Gardens police say 57-year-old Noel Chambers used an edged weapon to kill his wife and young daughter Saturday night. His wife was found dead on the back porch of their apartment and his daughter was inside.

A second adult daughter was found outside the apartment suffering multiple wounds. The Miami Herald reports she is in critical condition.

No other details about the slayings were released.

Chambers is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder

