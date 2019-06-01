ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday identified the victim of Friday night's hit-and-run as a 70-year-old woman who was crossing the street.

Marcella Bellamy was crossing James Jackson Parkway near Proctor Street in northwest Atlanta when a dark-colored SUV struck her Friday night at about 10:00, Atlanta Police said.

The SUV did not stop.

According to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee, Bellamy was struck by a second vehicle which did stop and summon police. That second driver remained on the scene to provide information to officers.

Investigators were able to determine that the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle was a black female wearing a blue uniform.

The police investigation remains ongoing.