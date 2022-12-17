Video shows deadly Clayton County shooting where 15-year-old died

Police said the Dec. 3 party was being held for students from across several metro Atlanta high schools.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A video released by Clayton County Police showed the suspected shooter at a birthday party where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this month.

Police said they believe the person firing in the video was shooting in 15-year-old Laila Harris' direction. They released two angles of the video, hoping that someone from the public would recognize the person in the shots.

The video also shows a view of a Dodge Charger that the suspect drove off in after the shooting.

Clayton County Police responded to a shooting at 1078 Citizens Parkway in Morrow, an address that appears to be an event hall, around 11 p.m. on December 3. High School students were gathered at the location for a birthday party before gunfire rang out.

A 15-year-old died in the shooting and was later identified as Laila Harris.

Police said they believe the shooter was escorted out of the property at one point, came back and "shot up the location." They believe Harris was among the many teens who scattered as gunfire broke out and was shot in the crossfire.

"Someone at the party should know who he is," Julia Isaac with Clayton County Police said at a press conference after the shooting. "We need your assistance to find justice for Laila Harris."

An online fundraiser was set up for the teen to raise $10,000. According to the organizer, the money will be used for a funeral in St. Louis. One of her cousins told 11Alive that the loss saddens the family.