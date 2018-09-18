The Department of Corrections is searching for a man who walked away from a correctional facility.

According to authorities, Kevin Meeks walked off from the Atlanta Transitional Center around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

He was last seen wearing civilian clothes.

Authorities say Meeks is a white man who is 5'10" and weighs 168 lbs.

If anyone sees him, they are asked not to approach him and call 911.

According to its website, the Atlanta Transitional Center is a facility that "prepares felons who are nearing the end of their incarceration to assume responsible citizenship."

