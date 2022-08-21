Authorities search for vehicle involved in deadly Barrow County hit and run

The sheriff's office believes the incident happened Saturday night after midnight.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol are looking to identify a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Highway 211 near the Huntington Trace subdivision.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office believes the incident happened Saturday night after midnight.

The vehicle involved is described as being a 2013-2017 Nissan Altima with significant damage to the front end passenger side. The sheriff's office adds that there are likely broken lights and a broken mirror.