x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Authorities search for vehicle involved in deadly Barrow County hit and run

The sheriff's office believes the incident happened Saturday night after midnight.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol are looking to identify a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Highway 211 near the Huntington Trace subdivision.

According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office believes the incident happened Saturday night after midnight.

The vehicle involved is described as being a 2013-2017 Nissan Altima with significant damage to the front end passenger side. The sheriff's office adds that there are likely broken lights and a broken mirror.

Those with any information on the incident are asked to call 911.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot and killed outside Gwinnett sports bar identified

Before You Leave, Check This Out