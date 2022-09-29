Autopsy reveals cause of death in Eliza Fletcher murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An autopsy report released by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center to ABC24 revealed that Eliza Fletcher died of a gunshot wound to the head.
According to the autopsy, the 34-year-old mother of two suffered blunt-force trauma to each of her legs, and was shot in the back of the head from an "indeterminate" range.
The autopsy also said that while no projectile was found, a shell casing was found nearby.
Suspect Cleotha Henderson is facing first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.