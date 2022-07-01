x
Crime

Man shot dead at DeKalb County townhome, police say

Homicide detectives are now investigating the shooting.
Credit: 11Alive

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a townhome complex in DeKalb County, police said.

DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to the Avondale Townhomes along Holcombe Road around 10:10 to investigate a shooting.

Officers found a man in his 20s shot dead, police said. Homicide detectives were on their way to investigate the circumstances of the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

