Man shot dead at DeKalb County townhome, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a townhome complex in DeKalb County, police said.
DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to the Avondale Townhomes along Holcombe Road around 10:10 to investigate a shooting.
Officers found a man in his 20s shot dead, police said. Homicide detectives were on their way to investigate the circumstances of the deadly shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
