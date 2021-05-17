x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Crime

Man fatally shot inside Buckhead nightclub, police say

It happened at Azule Restaurant and Lounge.

ATLANTA — Police say a man was shot and killed inside a Buckhead nightclub early Monday morning. 

It happened at Azule Restaurant and Lounge off Piedmont Road in Buckhead.

Officers said a 43-year-old man was deceased. It is not clear if there are any other victims. 

No suspect information has been released and police have not said if they know of a motive. 

This is the second shooting overnight at a nightclub in Atlanta. One person was killed at Lacura Bar and Bistro in southwest Atlanta.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates. 

Related Articles