Man fatally shot inside Buckhead nightclub, police say

ATLANTA — Police say a man was shot and killed inside a Buckhead nightclub early Monday morning.

It happened at Azule Restaurant and Lounge off Piedmont Road in Buckhead.

Officers said a 43-year-old man was deceased. It is not clear if there are any other victims.

No suspect information has been released and police have not said if they know of a motive.

This is the second shooting overnight at a nightclub in Atlanta. One person was killed at Lacura Bar and Bistro in southwest Atlanta.