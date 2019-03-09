A newborn baby girl was left on the doorstep of an Atlanta home overnight.
Officials said the baby was only five hours old. Homeowners found the baby on their doorstep around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after they heard a baby crying.
The baby was taken to Grady Hospital and is doing well, according to Atlanta police.
Officials are still working to find information regarding the newborn's mother.
