GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said it was a sophisticated drug trafficking organization hidden in plain sight. But now, more than a dozen people have been charged in connection to the case that spanned at least five homes in three metro Atlanta counties.

It comes after a five-month investigation into the alleged drug trafficking.

On March 14, Gwinnett County Police said they executed 15 search warrants at homes across Gwinnett, Henry and Clayton counties. There, they reportedly found hundreds of marijuana plants - and the people allegedly harvesting them - growing inside.

RELATED

During their search of each alleged grow home - the largest of which was 8,500 square feet - investigators found an average of 340 to 1,500 marijuana plants. They also found "sophisticated equipment" police said was used to manufacture the high-grade marijuana.

In total, police said they seized more than 3,100 marijuana plants, along with "significant amounts" of THC candy, THC oil, cocaine, illegal mushrooms, 22 firearms and well over $676,000 in cash.

Police said the drugs had an estimated value of $35 million.

EVIDENCE: Massive alleged drug trafficking ring busted

"To those passing by, no one would have suspected that these five marijuana grow houses were harboring criminal activity," Gwinnett County Police said.

Investigators determined that the alleged trafficking ring "embedded" in the community was tied to a larger international ring that they said operates not only in metro Atlanta but across the southeast US.

Police arrested 16 people connected to the bust, and charged them with the following:

(story continues below gallery)

MUGSHOTS: Massive alleged drug trafficking ring dismantled

Aiqiu Luo, 39, Norcross — Possession, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Controlled Substances or Marijuana

— Possession, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Controlled Substances or Marijuana Bui Men, 52, Dacula — Possession, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Controlled Substances or Marijuana

— Possession, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Controlled Substances or Marijuana Duy Nguyen, 26, Lilburn — VGCSA Possession of Marijuana

— VGCSA Possession of Marijuana Jia Zhao, 42, Duluth — Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, VGCSA Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

— Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, VGCSA Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony Jin Huang, 45, Lilburn — Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, VGCSA Trafficking in Marijuana

— Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, VGCSA Trafficking in Marijuana Jun Huang, 42, Lilburn — Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

— Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Linlin Teng, 30, Lawrenceville — Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act

— Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act Man Lam, 34, Duluth — VGCSA Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

— VGCSA Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute Michael Luong, 27, Tucker — Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute

— Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute Phuong Tran, 54, Lawrenceville — Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, VGCSA Trafficking in Marijuana

— Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act, VGCSA Trafficking in Marijuana Shy Yong, 37, Lilburn — VGCSA Possession of Marijuana

— VGCSA Possession of Marijuana Terry Liu, 32, Duluth — Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act

— Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act Tommy Luong, 31, Tucker — Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearms by Convicted Felons and First Offender Probationers, VGCSA Possession of Marijuana

— Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Firearms by Convicted Felons and First Offender Probationers, VGCSA Possession of Marijuana Tuyen Pham, 48, Snellville — Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act

— Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act Vuong Luu, 54, Jonesboro — Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act

— Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act Xinde Li, 41, Lawrenceville — Possession, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Controlled Substances or Marijuana

MORE

Suspected meth dealers arrested in Lumpkin County, police say

DEA dismantles Mexican drug trafficking ring in Atlanta, prevents murder

Meth crime ring bust leads to 26 arrests in north Georgia

DEA bust reveals 450 pounds of meth in north Fulton, southern DeKalb

224 pounds of marijuana, thousands of dollars recovered in drug bust at Atlanta airport

Craving for hot wings leads to huge drug bust in Coweta County