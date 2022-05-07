Atlanta shooting investigation ends with victim's arrest, police say

DeKalb County authorities had several warrants for the victim's arrest.

ATLANTA — A shooting investigation ended with the victim in handcuffs early Saturday morning in Atlanta.

Police were called to Emory University Hospital Midtown around 2 a.m. after a 24-year-old man showed up shot, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The man was shot in the leg and made it to the hospital on his own, investigators said, adding he was stable as he received medical care.

As authorities spoke with the victim they received some information about a shooting but noticed he was dodging some of their questions, APD said.

Officers said their investigation indicates the man was walking near Courtland Street and Baker Street in northeast Atlanta when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the leg.

After speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence, police said there was an argument outside an adult entertainment club along Baker Street and shots were fired.

During their investigation, officers learned the victim was wanted in DeKalb County on charges of rape, battery, family violence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of aggravated assault. He was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital, police said.