MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Three men are in custody Sunday after they tried to rob a Milledgeville convenience store at gunpoint Saturday evening.

A press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says around 5:39 p.m., a Baldwin County deputy was heading to a part-time job in his patrol car and uniform, when he noticed an armed robbery in progress at the Quick Pantry on North Columbia Street.

That's when the deputy took action, the release says. The clerk was able to run out of the store when the deputy arrived, and when the suspects tried to run out, the deputy fired his gun, the GBI says.

According to the release, the deputy held two suspects at gunpoint until other law enforcement arrived.

13WMAZ

GBI agents were asked by the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office to help with the investigation less than 15 minutes later, the release says.

No one was hurt.

The two suspects were identified as 25-year-old Benita Kelsey and 20-year-old Kemontaye Smith, both of Milledgeville, the release says. Arrest warrants have been obtained for them.

Sunday morning, a third suspect, 19-year-old Justin Fleming, turned himself in, according to the release.

It's still an ongoing investigation, the GBI says.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says the GBI is helping with the investigation since the deputy used their weapon.

RELATED: Bibb deputies looking for 3 men in KFC armed robbery

RELATED: Two people charged with stealing Goldendoodle puppies from Macon pet store

RELATED: Bibb deputies searching for man who robbed woman outside of church

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page