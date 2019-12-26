HARDWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating after an inmate was allegedly killed during a fight with another inmate on Christmas morning.

According to a news release from GDOC, the suspected homicide happened at Baldwin State Prison in Hardwick.

Agents believe that inmate Michael Dawson died from his injuries in a fight with another inmate around 9:20 a.m. Christmas Day.

As standard procedure, GDOC’s Office of Professional Standards and the GBI are investigating the death.

They say Dawson was sentenced to 20 years in 2001 for a rape and aggravated assault in Polk County. He was also convicted of murder in Chatham County in 2008 and was sentenced to life.

