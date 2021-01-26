Burglary crew hits Cherokee County pharmacy and leaves with narcotics, money

Police believe the suspects may be involved in pharmacy burglaries around metro Atlanta

BALL GROUND, Ga. — Multiple agencies are looking for clues in an early morning pharmacy burglary that may be connected to several more in the region.

The Ball Ground Police Department in Cherokee County reports that, around 4:30 a.m., three men forced their way into the Ball Ground Pharmacy. Police said the men were dressed in black pants, black hoodies and masks.

The suspects then took "a significant amount" of narcotics and an undisclosed amount of cash. They left in what police described as a newer white four-door car.

Cherokee County deputies were the first to respond to the alarm call and a call from the owner of the pharmacy. Ball Ground investigators were then called to process the scene and continue their investigation.

Investigators soon learned there were similarities to an incident in Pickens County at Bell's Pharmacy around 4:19 a.m. Detectives in that county were able to provide surveillance video showing one of the men carrying a yellow crowbar and another holding a gun.