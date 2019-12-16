BALL GROUND, Ga. — A man will spend 12 years behind bars after entering a non-negotiated guilty plea to five counts of child molestation.

Kevin Conley Crawford, 59, was sentenced last week for sexually molesting a child under the age of 16, Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace said.

The charges stem from incidents occurring during the summer of 2018, the district attorney's office said. The girl reported the abuse in July 2018 to family members who contacted law enforcement. Court documents show Crawford was a family friend and frequently spent time alone with the child.

When the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office initiated its investigation, Crawford fled to Florida, where he was later arrested and brought back to Cherokee County, the district attorney said.

“Mr. Crawford stole the innocence of a child,” said Assistant District Attorney Randall Ivey, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. “His criminal record stretches back to the 1970s. The risk he will reoffend is substantial. We need to protect the community and we need to ensure justice for this little girl.”

During the sentencing hearing, ADA Ivey read a victim impact statement written by the child. The victim’s mother also addressed the court. Both described the long-term ramifications of Crawford’s actions and the effect on the child and the whole family.

Judge Tony Baker sentenced Crawford to 20 years, with 12 to serve. Upon release, Crawford will serve probation with sex offender special conditions including no contact of any kind with minors under the age of 18. He is also prohibited from contact with the victim or any member of her family.

“We are pleased that Mr. Crawford will serve a just punishment for his perverse actions and will be behind bars where he’ll not be able to hurt other children,” said Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace. “Our hearts go out to this sweet child who has shown great strength through a traumatic experience.”

