Three people shot in Bankhead, all in critical condition

ATLANTA — Three people were shot and in critical condition on Monday in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said.

Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive's Bobeth Yates that two men and a women were injured in the shooting. All three were said to have been shot multiple times.

The circumstances that led up to the incident were not immediately clear.

It occurred at an address on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. in a residential area, possibly at an apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.