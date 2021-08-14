Man shot, killed in Bankhead following argument, suspect drives away

This is what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a suspect that shot and killed a man following an argument in Bankhead Saturday morning.

According to Atlanta Police, the incident happened on Andrew J Hairston Place shortly after 10:00 a.m.

Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was immediately taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

According to investigators, the suspect was last seen leaving the location in a gray sedan.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the victim or the name of the suspect.