Man in custody after barricading himself inside Clayton County home, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside of a home in Clayton County Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department.
Clayton County Police said at 2 p.m., they requested the U.S. Marshall to help after he refused to come out of the home in the 11000-block of Southwood Drive in Hampton, Georgia. He was considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.
After several hours, he was taken into custody at 6:39 p.m. without incident, the police department said.
The man is wanted out of Connecticut for the following charges:
- Criminal possession of a firearm/defense weapon
- Violation of probation (3)
- Robbery 2nd degree
- Failure to appear 1st degree (4)
- Larceny 3rd degree (3)
- Criminal mischief 1st degree
- Attempt to commit larceny 6th degree