x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man in custody after barricading himself inside Clayton County home, police say

The man was wanted out of Connecticut on several charges. Earlier in the day, he was considered armed and dangerous, according to the police department.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside of a home in Clayton County Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department.

Clayton County Police said at 2 p.m., they requested the U.S. Marshall to help after he refused to come out of the home in the 11000-block of Southwood Drive in Hampton, Georgia. He was considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

After several hours, he was taken into custody at 6:39 p.m. without incident, the police department said. 

The man is wanted out of Connecticut for the following charges: 

  • Criminal possession of a firearm/defense weapon
  • Violation of probation (3)
  • Robbery 2nd degree
  • Failure to appear 1st degree (4)  
  • Larceny 3rd degree (3)
  • Criminal mischief 1st degree
  • Attempt to commit larceny 6th degree 

Related Articles

In Other News

22-year-old arrested in shooting death of DeKalb gas station bystander