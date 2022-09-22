x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police respond to barricaded gunman in Clayton County, person in custody

Here's what we know.
Credit: Артем Константин

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is in custody after police in Clayton County responded to a barricaded gunman at an apartment complex Thursday.

Little is known at this time; however, the incident took place on Trammell Road in Morrow, Georgia.

Officers add that an investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lawyer claims Atlanta music executive, Ludacris manager acted in self-defense during deadly shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out