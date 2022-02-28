Barricaded gunman surrenders after home invasion at Clayton County apartment, police say

A 23-year-old was taken into custody and faces a number of charges, including home invasion and false imprisonment.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A standoff at an apartment complex in Riverdale ended peacefully Monday morning, according to Clayton County Police.

Authorities said shortly before 9:15 a.m. officers responded to the Shadow Ridge Apartments at 950 Lake Ridge Parkway in reference to a home invasion.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman running away from the apartment. Officers worked to seal off an apartment as a man went back into the apartment and barricaded himself inside, they said. The woman told officers that he had discharged a round inside of the apartment.

"The SWAT team was called out along with negotiators who had initially responded to the scene, and they began talking with him," Clayton County Police Captain Robert Maddux said. "We managed to get him to come out of the building without taking further action."

The man who had barricaded himself inside was taken to the Clayton County Jail. The 23-year-old faces several charges, including home invasion, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, pointing a gun at another, criminal damage and hindering a 911 call.