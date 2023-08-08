Law enforcement officers on scene of barricaded murder suspect, Clayton County sheriff says

A warrant shows that Victor Langston is wanted for a murder that happened on August 4.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are responding to a scene in a Union City neighborhood where authorities believe a man wanted in a murder investigation is barricaded, according to Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen.

The sheriff said authorities are in the 6100 block of Citico River Lane working to take Victor Langston into custody. Documents from Clayton County Magistrate Court show that a warrant was issued last week for Langston, who is facing a malice murder charge. He's accused of killing Jeffery Ruffin Jr.

The warrant states Ruffin was shot in the head and back at an apartment complex on Jonesboro Road in Forest Park.

Allen told 11Alive that his deputies are currently trying to engage with the suspect.

11Alive is working to get more information about the investigation. We've also reached out to Union City authorities about the scene.