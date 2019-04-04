HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect accused of shooting two Henry County police officers has barricaded himself inside a home in the Eagle Ridge subdivision with a 15-year-old boy, according to family on scene.

Danielle Woodruff told 11Alive’s Jennifer Bellamy that her cousin, a 39-year-old woman, is outside the home trying to talk to the suspect, who is the father of her unborn child. The woman is 8 months pregnant and due at the end of the month, according to Woodruff.

She said that the suspect, who is barricaded inside a home, is holding the woman’s 15-year-old son with him. At one point Woodruff said that he held a gun to the boy’s head.

The suspect has been texting family members and told police to stand down, according to Woodruff.

Grady Hospital has confirmed that two officers are being treated after an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.

According to Henry County, officers were called to the home after a woman opened the garage door and saw blood on the floor. She backed out and called police.

