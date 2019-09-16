BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning accident has left a driver badly injured as investigators search for the person responsible.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said that around 4:30 a.m., deputies learned of an accident on Highway 316 just west of Barber Creek Road. They arrived to find a black Jeep Cherokee that had left the road and struck a tree after being hit in the rear.

Authorities now believe the vehicle responsible for the accident was a red 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150. They said it will be missing the grill and front passenger headlight and may also have damage to the front passenger-side fender.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the crash to call Investigator J.D. Gann at 770-307-7669.

MORE HEADLINES

North Carolina man claims he spotted three Bigfoots and caught them on video

Savannah State athlete from north Georgia dies while evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian

15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

Nightmare continues for Tarrant County couple after buying 'dream home'

Georgia State to get $950,000 from the SEC team they just beat