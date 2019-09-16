BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman took to social media pleading for help finding the person who nearly took her son's life in a hit and run crash in Barrow County early Sunday morning.

The Barrow County Sheriff believes they know what type of vehicle it was that left a man with serious injuries on Ga. Hwy. 316 at around 4:30 a.m.

"The Sheriff's Office has identified pieces of the suspects vehicle and are now looking for a 1999-2004 Ford Escape," the department posted on Facebook.

While the image they shared is not the actual vehicle, they believe it is similar.

When deputies arrived on scene, they identified a black Jeep Cherokee that was struck in the rear causing it to leave the roadway and strike a tree.

They said the vehicle that struck the Jeep left the scene traveling westbound and may be missing the grill and the front passenger headling. It may also have damage to the front passenger side fender.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who may have seen this accident or that may have information to contact Investigator J.D. Gann at 770-307-7669.

