Deputy finds 'a large pile of shell casings' and one woman dead at home in Bartow Co.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been charged with murder after investigators say he opened fire on his cousin and his home, killing one person and injuring another.

According to a police report provided by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, a deputy arrived to reports of a shooting on Crump Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. As the deputy made his way down the driveway, he met up with a woman who said that there were people inside the home who had been shot.

The report states that the deputy noticed "a large pile of shell casings in the driveway along with an empty rifle magazine."

The report goes on to say that the exterior of the home was "littered with bullet holes."

The deputy then entered the home and soon came upon the first victim, Clara Ashworth, who was laying in the corner, unresponsive, with "obvious gunshot wounds to the abdomen and face."

He then found the second victim, Charles Bagley, in the bathroom wrapped in a towel amidst a pool of blood - but alive.

Bagley told police that he was outside when his cousin, David Turner, pulled up and started firing his rifle. That's when Bagley said he was hit and ran inside to take cover.

The woman who first met with the deputy said that she was in her room with the door closed when she heard the gunshots. She said she heard Bagley run inside screaming that he'd been shot by his cousin.

She said that, at this point, she heard Turner enter the home while still shooting. She said she yelled for him to stop but was told to "Shut the ***** up" according to the report.

She said Turner continued to fire his gun.

Ultimately, Turner's vehicle was spotted heading north on Highway 41 where he was pulled over and taken into custody without issue.

Bagley was taken to an area hospital and then transported to another for treatment of his injuries. Ashworth, the woman first seen laying in the home when deputies arrived, didn't survive her injuries.

Several neighbors heard the gunshots and were interviewed by sheriff's office investigators.

As of the filing of the report on Sunday, Turner faced two counts of murder with a gun and three counts of aggravated assault with a gun. However, jail records currently show only charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a gun.

The report also shows his home address to be the same address where the shooting occurred.