Metro Atlanta man on the run after he shot at deputies, sheriff says

Officials said if you see Justin Ray Green, he is considered "armed and dangerous." They said to call 911 immediately and not to approach him.

ACWORTH, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted 39-year-old man after he shot at deputies Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, a call came in at 8:50 p.m. that Justin Ray Green, who also faces several outstanding warrants, was drunk, acting disorderly and was firing his shotgun along Mountain View Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Green had been living in an outside building on the property. The sheriff's office said deputies approached Green when he was in the backyard of the property and he began shooting at officers, then ran into the woods.

Deputies exchanged shots with Green and established a perimeter around the woods but could not find him, they said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and is currently investigating.

Green is wanted for multiple misdemeanor and felony warrants including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the sheriff's office.