Alleged rape suspect accused of attacking woman at Ponce City Market arrested

ATLANTA — An alleged rape suspect is in custody and facing charges after he was accused of attacking a woman at Ponce City Market last month.

Public records show that 38-year-old Benjamin Sparks was booked into the Fulton County Jail Oct. 13. He now faces three charges connected to the Sept. 27 incident - battery, simple battery and rape. His arrest came just a day after Atlanta Police identified him as a suspect in the case.

11Alive first reported the case Monday, after the alleged victim reached out to our reporter because she said she wanted to warn other women in Atlanta.

That victim said she reported the attack to the Atlanta Police Department, who had been working the case since. She said she wanted to see Sparks brought to justice so that he would "never have the opportunity, meaning his freedom, to do this again, ever," she said.