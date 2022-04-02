x
Crime

Bibb deputies looking for inmate who escaped while being treated at hospital

20-year-old Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett was being treated at the hospital when he escaped through the bathroom ceiling

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are looking for an inmate who ran away while at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett was being treated at the hospital when he became sick in his room. He went to the restroom and climbed through the ceiling and made his way into a hallway. He then ran away from the hospital and was last seen running toward High Street.

Credit: BIBB SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Barrett was in jail for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault charges.  The release says additional charges will be issued in reference to his escape from the hospital.

If you have any information on Barrett, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or you can call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. 

