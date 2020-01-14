MACON, Ga. — An LH Williams elementary school teacher was arrested on battery charges Tuesday after an incident with two male students.

According to a news release, it was reported to investigators that 53-year-old Roger Clark aggressively handled two 7-year-old students.

They say Clark snatched one student from his desk causing his feet to leave the ground and then held him against the wall with his feet off the ground. He reportedly shoved the student to the ground after releasing him.

Clark is also accused of carrying a student off the ground by his arms and then holding him against a wall.

Investigators served warrants on Tuesday for two counts of battery. His bond was set at $1,300.

This is a developing story.

