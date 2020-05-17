After responding to complaints of two people acting inappropriately, deputies discovered that one of the two people was dead outside the center.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators are looking into a death at the Daybreak Day Resource Center.

The center serves homeless people in Macon.

According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a complaint of two people inappropriately interacting on the front steps of the center around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

After asking a man to get dressed, deputies found a female there with him was unresponsive.

Emergency services workers were called and said that she had been dead for some time.

The sheriff's office says it does not look like the woman died as a result of a crime. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says his office is ordering an autopsy to figure out how she died.

Investigators arrested 55-year-old Kenny Obyran Whitehead and charged him with necrophilia.

He is being held at the Bibb County Jail without bond.

Coroner Leon Jones says they are having trouble finding the family of the woman to notify them.

If you've got any information you can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.