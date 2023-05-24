Suspect in November 2022 homicide hospitalized after being shot by deputy on Houston Avenue

A Bibb deputy shot 30-year-old Anthony Donell Baldwin Jr., who was wanted in the November 2022 death of Claudette Brown.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:50 p.m.:

Bibb deputies and the GBI are investigating after a deputy shot a man wanted in the November 2022 death of Claudette Brown Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on November 14, 49-year-old Claudette June Brown arrived in a private car at a Macon hospital after having been shot several times. The car she was in was shot up, according to Coroner Leon Jones. Brown later died at the hospital.

Wednesday, investigators in an unmarked car spotted 30-year-old Anthony Donell Baldwin Jr. in a stolen Chevy Yukon on Houston Avenue. The truck had a tag that belonged to a different car. Deputies followed Baldwin without lights or sirens. When Baldwin went over to the Tindall Fields apartments and investigators stopped the truck, he got out with a pistol. An investigator then fired shots and hit Baldwin.

Baldwin was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

This case is still under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

UPDATE. 7:30 p.m.:

According to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were investigating a man wanted in a 2022 homicide. They found the suspect driving a stolen car in the Houston Avenue area, and as they followed him, he tried to get away from the deputies.

Davis says the deputies "felt threatened" by something the suspect did when he got out of the car, and they shot him. He did not specify what the suspect did, but he says a gun was in the car.

The sheriff also says the man was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI is investigating.

According to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, a man was shot by deputies on Felton Avenue in Macon.

Neighbors in the area say a man was shot after a chase with deputies.

Sheriff Davis says the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene.

There are no details on what happened at this time.