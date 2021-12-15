Bicyclist struck and killed in Newnan hit and run, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A bicyclist is now dead following a hit and run now being investigated by Newnan Police.
Officers said they responded at 6:48 p.m. to reports of a bicycle on the side of the road and a "possible person down" on Sewell Road/Greenville Street.
Once there, they determined that the bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle, which left the scene of the accident.
Newnan Police said the investigation is still ongoing, but the bicyclist is sadly deceased.
The department is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the NPD Traffic Division.