Bicyclist struck and killed in Newnan hit and run, police say

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the NPD Traffic Division.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A bicyclist is now dead following a hit and run now being investigated by Newnan Police.

Officers said they responded at 6:48 p.m. to reports of a bicycle on the side of the road and a "possible person down" on Sewell Road/Greenville Street.

Once there, they determined that the bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle, which left the scene of the accident.

Newnan Police said the investigation is still ongoing, but the bicyclist is sadly deceased.