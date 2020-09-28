Bicyclist remains critical a month after being hit by car. Atlanta police need your help finding the suspect

Witnesses described the hit and run vehicle as a white SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Dodge Durango, with a Tennessee license plate.

ATLANTA — Nearly one month later, a 29-year-old bicyclist remains in critical condition after being hit while riding along Northside Drive.

Atlanta Police hope that by releasing new information about the suspect vehicle, someone can help identify the driver.

At around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, Raunderio Adams was riding a bicycle at Northside Drive and John Street in northwest Atlanta when he was struck by a white SUV that then fled the scene.

Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or its driver is encouraged to contact the Atlanta Police Hit and Run Unit at 404-546-5463 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Police said that information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.