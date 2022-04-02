Georgia sheriff accused of groping judge turned himself in, now out on bond

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sheriff Kristopher Coody turned himself in on Friday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia sheriff wanted for allegedly groping an Atlanta area judge turned himself in on Friday and bonded out of jail shortly after, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

There were no immediate details available on the exact bond amount for Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody.

He faces charges including sexual battery over the incident, which allegedly occurred last month at the Rennaissance Waverly Atlanta hotel bar as the Georgia Sheriff's Association held its winter meetings.

A warrant states Coody "did place his hand" on the victim's body parts, without the victim's consent.

Cobb County Police announced an arrest warrant for Coody on Wednesday, following a sexual battery investigation. It was originally issued Jan. 28 before the department made the warrant public with a news release.

The Bleckley County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Thursday saying Coody is outside the state of Georgia on a church-sponsored mission trip "that has been scheduled for nearly a year."