A sheriff is charged for allegedly groping an Atlanta area judge. Here's what we know.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In the last week, there have been several developments following the Cobb County Sheriff's Office announcing a central Georgia sheriff had been accused in a sexual battery case.
Most recently on Friday morning, the sheriff's office released a mugshot of Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody, after he'd turned himself in and was shortly thereafter released on bond last weekend.
Here is what we know in the case so far:
- Coody is accused of groping a prominent Atlanta area judge: 11Alive obtained arrest warrants last week that allege Coody "did place his hand" on the victim's body parts, without the victim's consent.
- The incident happened in January: The warrants state the groping incident occurred at the Renaissance Waverly Atlanta hotel bar as the Georgia Sheriff's Association was holding its winter meetings at the Cobb County hotel.
- The sheriff did not immediately turn himself in: According to multiple statements put out by the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office, Coody could not immediately resolve the warrant that was out for his arrest because he was out of state on a previously-scheduled church mission trip.
- Coody now faces a misdemeanor charge: After turning himself in last weekend, Cobb County records show he bonded out for $1,320 and now faces a single sexual battery misdemeanor charge.
- He has promised to be cooperative with the case: In a statement issued this week, the Bleckley Sheriff's Office said Coody "takes these charges very seriously and has retained legal counsel to guide him through this process" and will "comply with all legal obligations placed upon him." It added that he "looks forward to personally expressing his regrets for any offense."
- State personnel files showed previous alleged instances of improper conduct: His Georgia law enforcement certification record indicates he was terminated in the past by the Georgia State Patrol in 2007, where he had been for roughly 20 years. A case summary attached to his file details allegations of improper conduct in at least two instances, though the report's dates make it unclear whether at the time he was employed by GSP or the Beckley County Sheriff's Office.