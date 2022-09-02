A sheriff is charged for allegedly groping an Atlanta area judge. Here's what we know.

Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody faces a misdemeanor sexual battery charge in the case, which he has said he would cooperate with.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In the last week, there have been several developments following the Cobb County Sheriff's Office announcing a central Georgia sheriff had been accused in a sexual battery case.

Most recently on Friday morning, the sheriff's office released a mugshot of Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody, after he'd turned himself in and was shortly thereafter released on bond last weekend.

Here is what we know in the case so far: